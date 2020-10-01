NFL Week 4 schedule 2020: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Football season is back in action. See below for the complete 2020 NFL Week 4 schedule including TV channels, start times, and how to watch.

Tune into NBC on Sunday night to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers in California. Carson Wentz and the Eagles are 0-2-1 after their game against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday ended in a 23-23 tie. Wentz, who was 29-for-47 and 225 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown, currently has a passer rating of 63.9 which is the worst in the league. Despite these numbers, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says benching Wentz would be a “knee jerk reaction”.

The 49ers are 2-1 after delivering a crushing 36-9 blow to the New York Giants on Sunday despite playing without several key parts of their roster. Backup QB Nick Mullens completed 25-for-36 passes while throwing for 343 yards. Here are PFT’s Week Four power rankings.

Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC (or on the NBC Sports app).

RELATED: Still need fantasy help? We’ve got you covered

2020 NFL Week 4 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET.

Thursday, October 1

Denver Broncos at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network

Sunday, October 4

Baltimore Ravens at The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Minnesota Vikings at Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

*Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans – This game will be rescheduled later in the season due to positive COVID-19 tests

Monday, October 5

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 4

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers:

Where : Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara When : Sunday, October 4

: Sunday, October 4 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Related: 2020 Sunday Night Football Schedule

WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.