Sebastian Korda upsets John Isner

PARIS — Sebastian Korda has now beaten two tour veterans in his first French Open.
After eliminating Andreas Seppi in his opening main draw match, the 20-year-old American qualifier took out 21st-seeded John Isner in the second round with a 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win.
A former junior world No. 1 and winner of the boys title at the 2018 Australian Open – and the son of 1992 finalist Petr Korda – Korda broke Isner’s normally dominant serve five times.
The No. 213-ranked Korda will next face either Mikhail Kukushkin or qualifier Pedro Martinez on Friday.
Also, No. 27-seeded American Taylor Fritz reached the third round by serving 16 aces in a straight-set victory over Radu Albot.