Nishikori beaten by Travaglia at French Open in 5 sets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PARIS — Kei Nishikori’s first Grand Slam tournament since having right elbow surgery and contracting the coronavirus is over.

Stefano Travaglia beat the Japanese player 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-2 in the second round of the French Open after nearly four hours.

Nishikori, who was once ranked No. 4 but is now down to No. 35, missed the U.S. Open after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 74th-ranked Travaglia is one of an modern-era record of six Italian men who reached the second round at Roland Garros.