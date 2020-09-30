Nishikori beaten by Travaglia at French Open in 5 sets

PARIS — Kei Nishikori’s first Grand Slam tournament since having right elbow surgery and contracting the coronavirus is over.
Stefano Travaglia beat the Japanese player 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-2 in the second round of the French Open after nearly four hours.
Nishikori, who was once ranked No. 4 but is now down to No. 35, missed the U.S. Open after testing positive for COVID-19.
The 74th-ranked Travaglia is one of an modern-era record of six Italian men who reached the second round at Roland Garros.