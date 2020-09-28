Kentucky Derby winner Authentic drew the No. 9 post in the 145th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico and opens as the 9-5 favorite.
The Bob Baffert-trained colt’s biggest competition could come from well rested Art Collector (5-2), who was hot on the Derby trail until a minor foot issue knocked him out of the race. Hall of Famer Baffert also fields Thousand Words (6-1), who was a last moment scratch in the Derby after he flipped himself over in the saddling area. He quickly got up on his own and a vet exam determined nothing had been injured or damaged during the incident. Baffert has seven Preakness victories, tied with R. Wyndham Walden for most Preakness wins by a trainer. If either of his horses wins, he takes over the record on his own.
G1 Alabama Stakes winner Swiss Skydiver (6-1) looks to become the first filly to win the Preakness since Rachel Alexandra in 2009. Only six fillies have won the Preakness in the race’s 144 editions.
Two-time Preakness Stakes winner Steve Asmussen (2007, 2009) runs three horses: 30-1 longshot Excession, top-5 Belmont and Derby finisher Max Player (15-1) and late bloomer Pneumatic (20-1).
The 2020 Preakness Stakes, which was moved from Saturday, May 16 to Saturday, Oct. 3 (NBC, 4:30 to 6 p.m. ET), will be the race’s 145th running. The $1 million race will also air live on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app.
Below are the post positions for the 2020 Preakness Stakes, including current odds as of Monday, Sept. 28.
1. Excession (30-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Sheldon Russell
2. Mr. Big News (12-1)
Trainer: Bret Calhoun
Jockey: Gabriel Saez
3. Art Collector (5-2)
Trainer: Tom Drury
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
4. Swiss Skydiver (6-1)
Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Jockey: Robby Albarado
5. Thousand Words (6-1)
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Florent Geroux
6. Jesus’ Team (30-1)
Trainer: Jose D’Angelo
Jockey: Jevian Toledo
7. Ny Traffic (15-1)
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
Jockey: Horacio Karamanos
8. Max Player (15-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Paco Lopez
9. Authentic (9-5)
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: John Velazquez
10. Pneumatic (20-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Joe Bravo
11. Liveyourbeastlife (30-1)
Trainer: Jorge Abreu
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
Your #Preakness145 Field! #AJewelToRemember pic.twitter.com/Sr3r7aN3pm
— Preakness Stakes (@PreaknessStakes) September 28, 2020
Watch the 2020 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.