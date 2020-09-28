Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kentucky Derby winner Authentic drew the No. 9 post in the 145th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico and opens as the 9-5 favorite.

The Bob Baffert-trained colt’s biggest competition could come from well rested Art Collector (5-2), who was hot on the Derby trail until a minor foot issue knocked him out of the race. Hall of Famer Baffert also fields Thousand Words (6-1), who was a last moment scratch in the Derby after he flipped himself over in the saddling area. He quickly got up on his own and a vet exam determined nothing had been injured or damaged during the incident. Baffert has seven Preakness victories, tied with R. Wyndham Walden for most Preakness wins by a trainer. If either of his horses wins, he takes over the record on his own.

G1 Alabama Stakes winner Swiss Skydiver (6-1) looks to become the first filly to win the Preakness since Rachel Alexandra in 2009. Only six fillies have won the Preakness in the race’s 144 editions.

Two-time Preakness Stakes winner Steve Asmussen (2007, 2009) runs three horses: 30-1 longshot Excession, top-5 Belmont and Derby finisher Max Player (15-1) and late bloomer Pneumatic (20-1).

The 2020 Preakness Stakes, which was moved from Saturday, May 16 to Saturday, Oct. 3 (NBC, 4:30 to 6 p.m. ET), will be the race’s 145th running. The $1 million race will also air live on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app.

Below are the post positions for the 2020 Preakness Stakes, including current odds as of Monday, Sept. 28.

1. Excession (30-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Sheldon Russell

2. Mr. Big News (12-1)

Trainer: Bret Calhoun

Jockey: Gabriel Saez

3. Art Collector (5-2)

Trainer: Tom Drury

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

4. Swiss Skydiver (6-1)

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Robby Albarado

5. Thousand Words (6-1)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Florent Geroux

6. Jesus’ Team (30-1)

Trainer: Jose D’Angelo

Jockey: Jevian Toledo

7. Ny Traffic (15-1)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Horacio Karamanos

8. Max Player (15-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Paco Lopez

9. Authentic (9-5)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John Velazquez

10. Pneumatic (20-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joe Bravo

11. Liveyourbeastlife (30-1)

Trainer: Jorge Abreu

Jockey: Junior Alvarado