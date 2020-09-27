Which NFL stadiums, teams will allow fans at games in Week 3 of the 2020 season?

Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like during week 3 as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games. Click here to watch Packers vs. Saints live tonight.

Check out the full schedule of Week 3 games, including Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Week 3 NFL Stadium Capacity

Thursday, September 24

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field

The Jaguars are allowing spectators at approximately 25 percent capacity to each home game in 2020.

Sunday, September 27

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers – Heinz Field

The Steelers will not allow spectators for their first two home games of the season (Week 2 vs. DEN and Week 3 vs. HOU).

Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles are not allowing spectators until further notice.

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants – MetLife Stadium

The Giants are not allowing spectators until further notice.

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium

The Patriots are not allowing spectators through the month of September.

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium

The Vikings are not allowing spectators for first two Vikings home games (Week 1 vs GB, Week 3 vs TEN).

The Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns – FirstEnergy Stadium

The Browns will allow up to 6,000 fans for the team’s first two home games in September (Week 2 vs. CIN and Week 3 vs. WAS).

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills – Bills Stadium

The Bills are not allowing spectators for first two home games of the season (Week 1 vs NYJ, Week 3 vs LAR).

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes Benz Stadium

There will be no spectators this week but the Falcons announced that fans will be welcomed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta when the team faces the Panthers on October 11.

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium

The Chargers are not allowing spectators until further notice.

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium

The Colts will allow a maximum of 7,500 spectators for this week’s home game against the Jets.

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks – CenturyLink Field

The Seahawks will not have spectators at the first three home games of the season (Week 2 vs. NE, Week 3 vs. DAL, and Week 5 vs. MIN).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos – Empower Field

The Broncos will allow 5,700 fans to attend the game on Sunday.

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium

The Cardinals will have a small group of 750 spectators at Sunday’s game to determine what protocol will be allowed later in the season. Only immediate family or close friends of the players, coaches and staff will be allowed to attend.

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints – Mercedes-Benz Superdome