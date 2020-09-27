How to watch Packers vs. Saints: Live stream online, kickoff time, TV channel for Sunday Night Football game tonight

It’s the Green Bay Packers vs. the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome this week in New Orleans for Sunday Night Football. Click here to stream Packers vs. Saints live tonight.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are 2-0 this season after scoring 40 plus points in back-to-back blowout wins. First a 43-34 win against the Vikings in week 1 and then a 42-21 win over the Lions in week 2. Aaron Jones has been a key part of the Packers’ offense. The fourth year running back finished with a career-high 168 rushing yards on 18 carries and added 68 yards on four catches in last Sunday’s win.

The Saints, now 1-1 heading into week 3, are coming off a 34-24 loss against Las Vegas where Drew Brees managed to complete 26 of 38 passes for 312 yards, one touchdown pass, and had his first interception of the season. However, the veteran QB currently has the shortest average pass length through two games in the past 15 seasons at 4.82 yards. The bigger question for the Saints is how their offense will adapt without star receiver Michael Thomas who’s been sidelined with an ankle injury. RB Alvin Kamara led the team with 9 catches for 95 yards on Monday. WR Tre’Quan Smith also stepped up with 5 receptions for 86 yards. Click here to get fantasy football advice for your Week 3 lineups.

How to Watch Sunday Night Football, Week 3 2020

Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints:

Where : Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans When : Sunday, September 27

: Sunday, September 27 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

