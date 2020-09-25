Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby, traditionally held on the first Saturday in May, is one of the most well known Grade I Thoroughbred stakes races in the world. First run in 1875, this 1 1/4-mile (10 furlongs) race kicks off the American Triple Crown of horse racing.

When and where is the 2021 Kentucky Derby?

The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, May 1, 2021.

The Derby is held on the dirt track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., where it has been held since its inaugural running in 1875.

How can I watch the 2019 Kentucky Derby?

NBC is home to the 147th Kentucky Derby, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV and NBCSports.com before, during and after. NBC will also broadcast the 2021 Kentucky Oaks, 2021 Preakness Stakes and 2021 Belmont Stakes.

How are horses picked for the Derby?

Only 3-year-old Thoroughbreds can qualify for the Kentucky Derby. Eligible horses compete in the Road to the Kentucky Derby, a series of prep races around the world. Horses win points for finishing in the top four spots, and the 20 horses with the most points at the end of the series gain entry into the Derby. (However, sometimes horses will scratch, giving another the opportunity to run in the Derby.)

Who won the 2020 Kentucky Derby?

Hall of Famer Bob Baffert’s colt Authentic outlasted a stretch duel with heavy favorite Tiz the Law to win the 146th Kentucky Derby, which was run on the first Saturday in September instead of the first Saturday in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was Baffert’s sixth Kentucky Derby win and the third for Authentic’s jockey John Velazquez.

Also because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kentucky Derby was the second race of the 2020 Triple Crown and it was run without fans in the stands.

What are the biggest Kentucky Derby traditions?

Bold formal outfits for both men and women are synonymous with the Kentucky Derby. Celebrities and fans a like go all out, donning creative and colorful hats, bright colors and wild patterns. In fact, hats and outfits are such a big part of the Kentucky Derby that the Derby Museum has a whole exhibit for the most lavished fashions.

The Mint Julep, made with Kentucky bourbon, is the signature drink of the Derby, and Kentucky’s state song “My Old Kentucky Home” is played during the pre-race post parade. After the race, the champion horse is given the iconic garland of roses in the winner’s circle.

Betting and horse racing go hand in hand. There will be a whole weekend of stacked racing cards at Churchill Downs, but the Kentucky Derby takes the betting cake.