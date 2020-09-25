Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An uncertain and historic Triple Crown draws to a close in October, months after it would normally end.

The 2020 Preakness Stakes, which was moved from Saturday, May 16 to Saturday, Oct. 3 (NBC, 4:30 to 6 p.m. ET), will be the race’s 145th running. The $1 million race will also air live on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no fans in the stands at the Preakness.

Kentucky Derby champ Authentic is expected to run in the Preakness even though there isn’t a Triple Crown on the line. His biggest competitor could come in the form of Louisville-based Art Collector, who was a major Derby contender before he was scratched just days before the race because of a minor foot issue.

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law is bypassing the Preakness to rest up and prepare for the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November at Keeneland.

What is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes is traditionally the second leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Preakness concludes the three-race series this year.

Like the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, it’s a Grade I Thoroughbred stakes races. The Preakness is 9.5 furlongs, or 1 3/16th miles long.

When is the 2020 Preakness Stakes?

The 145th Preakness Stakes is on Saturday, Oct. 3. Coverage begins on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2020 Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness is run on the dirt track at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The race was first run in 1873 at Pimlico, but then moved to Morris Park Racecourse (now closed) in the Bronx, wasn’t run for three years, then jumped to Gravesend Race Track (also closed) at Coney Island before returning to Baltimore in 1909, where it’s stayed ever since.

How can I watch the 2020 Preakness Stakes?

NBC Sports is home to the 145th Preakness Stakes, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app before, during and after the main event. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Who won the 2019 Preakness Stakes?

Gary Barber’s colt War of Will won the 144th Preakness Stakes just two weeks after being majorly impeded by Maximum Security in the 145th Kentucky Derby. With now-Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse and jockey Tyler Gaffalione, War of Will ran in all three Triple Crown races last year, finishing 7th in the Derby and 9th in the Belmont.

He went on to finish an underwhelming 9th in the Breeders’ Cup Classic last fall at Santa Anita before jumping from the dirt to the turf (grass) and focusing on the mile division. In July of 2020, he won the Grade I Maker’s Mark Mile at Keeneland. Don’t be surprised if he makes an appearance in the Breeders’ Cup Mile in November.

What comes after the Preakness Stakes?

The world’s best horses—not just the 3-year-olds that compete in the Triple Crown—will head to Keeneland in Lexington, Ky. for the Breeders’ Cup World Champsionships on Nov. 6 and 7. Though the event will be run without spectators, which has become standard for the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Breeders’ Cup will return to Lexington again in 2022.