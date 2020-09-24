Which NFL stadiums, teams will allow fans at games in Week 3 of the 2020 season?

By Mary OmatigaSep 24, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like during week 3 as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games. Click here for the full schedule of Week 3 games, including Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Week 3 NFL Stadium Capacity

Thursday, September 24

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field

  • The Jaguars are allowing spectators at approximately 25 percent capacity to each home game in 2020.

Sunday, September 27

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers – Heinz Field

  • The Steelers will not allow spectators for their first two home games of the season (Week 2 vs. DEN and Week 3 vs. HOU).

Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field

  • The Eagles are not allowing spectators until further notice.

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants – MetLife Stadium

  • The Giants are not allowing spectators until further notice.

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium

  • The Patriots are not allowing spectators through the month of September.

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium

  • The Vikings are not allowing spectators for first two Vikings home games (Week 1 vs GB, Week 3 vs TEN).

The Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns – FirstEnergy Stadium

  • The Browns will allow up to 6,000 fans for the team’s first two home games in September (Week 2 vs. CIN and Week 3 vs. WAS).

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills – Bills Stadium

  • The Bills are not allowing spectators for first two home games of the season (Week 1 vs NYJ, Week 3 vs LAR).

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes Benz Stadium

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium

  • The Chargers are not allowing spectators until further notice.

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium

  • The Colts will allow a maximum of 7,500 spectators for this week’s home game against the Jets.

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks – CenturyLink Field

  • The Seahawks will not have spectators at the first three home games of the season (Week 2 vs. NE, Week 3 vs. DAL, and Week 5 vs. MIN).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos – Empower Field

  • The Broncos will allow 5,700 fans to attend the game on Sunday.

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints – Mercedes-Benz Superdome

 