Months after 3-year-old horses around the world began preparing for the 2020 Triple Crown, the series comes to an end with the 145th Preakness Stakes on NBC.

The 2020 Preakness Stakes, which was moved from Saturday, May 16 to Saturday, Oct. 3 (NBC, 4:30 to 6 p.m. ET), will be the race’s 145th running. The $1 million race will also air live on NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app.

Kentucky Derby champ Authentic is expected to run in the Preakness even though there isn’t a Triple Crown on the line. His biggest competitor could come in the form of Louisville-based Art Collector, who was a major Derby contender before he was scratched just days before the race because of a minor foot issue.

Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law is bypassing the Preakness to rest up and prepare for the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November at Keeneland.

What is the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes is traditionally the second leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Preakness concludes the three-race series this year.

Like the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, it’s a Grade I Thoroughbred stakes races. The Preakness is 9.5 furlongs, or 1 3/16th miles long.

When is the 2020 Preakness Stakes?

The 145th Preakness Stakes is on Saturday, Oct. 3. Coverage begins on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2020 Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness is run on the dirt track at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. The race was first run in 1873 at Pimlico, but then moved to Morris Park Racecourse (now closed) in the Bronx, wasn’t run for three years, then jumped to Gravesend Race Track (also closed) at Coney Island before returning to Baltimore in 1909, where it’s stayed ever since.

How can I watch the 2020 Preakness Stakes?

NBC Sports is home to the 145th Preakness Stakes, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app before, during and after the main event. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET.