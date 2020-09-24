Football season is back in action. Week 3 of Sunday Night Football features the Green Bay Packers vs. the New Orleans Saints. See below for the full 2020 NFL Week 3 schedule including TV channels, start times, and how to watch.
Tune into NBC on Sunday night to watch Green Bay Packers take on the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are making history this season as Green Bay became the fourth team in the NFL with more than 80 points and 1,000 yards in two games after its 42-21 win over the Lions last Sunday.
Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC (or on the NBC Sports app). Click here to see PFT’s week 3 power rankings and PFT’s week 3 picks.
2020 NFL Week 3 Schedule:
*All game times are listed as ET.
Thursday, September 24
Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network
Sunday, September 27
Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
The Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos. 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. on NBC
Monday, September 28
Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 3
Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints:
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
- When: Sunday, September 27
- Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
