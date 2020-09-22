Football season is in full effect and we’ve got the complete 2020 Sunday Night Football schedule below.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers head to the Superdome this Sunday for a match up against the New Orleans Saints. The Packers are 2-0 heading into week 3 with 85 points and 1,010 yards this season. Green Bay became the fourth team in NFL history with more than 80 points and 1,000 yards in two games after its 42-21 win over the Lions last Sunday. RB Aaron Jones picked up 236 yards in total offense (168 rushing, 68 receiving) and scored 3 touchdowns.

The 1-1 Saints have struggled offensively without WR Michael Thomas who sustained a high ankle sprain in week 1. RB Alvin Kamara and WR Tre’Quan Smith have both stepped up. Kamara led the team with 9 catches for 95 yards in Monday’s loss to the Raiders and Smith had 5 receptions for 86 yards. However, Drew Brees is having trouble getting the ball down the field. Brees currently has the shortest average pass length through two games in the past 15 seasons at 4.82 yards.

Coverage for all games begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC or on the NBC Sports app. Click here to see PFT’s week 3 power rankings.

2020 Sunday Night Football on NBC Schedule:

All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET

Kickoff, September 10 – Kansas City Chiefs defeat Houston Texans, 34-20

Week 1, September 13 – Los Angeles Rams defeat Dallas Cowboys, 20-17

Week 2, September 20 – Seattle Seahawks defeat New England Patriots, 35-30

Week 3, September 27 – Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Week 4, October 4 – Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers

Week 5, October 11 – Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Week 6, October 18 – Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Week 7, October 25 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 8, November 1 – Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 9, November 8 – New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10, November 15 – Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Week 11, November 22 – Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Thanksgiving, November 26 – Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12, November 29 – Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Week 13, December 6 – Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14, December 13 – Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Week 15, December 20 – San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Week 16, December 27 – Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Week 17, January 3 – TBD at TBD

HOW TO WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Here you’ll find the full SNF schedule including the teams, match ups, start times, channel, live streams and more. Check back every Sunday to see who’s playing tonight and be sure to follow @SNFonNBC on social.

