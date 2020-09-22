Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Football season is back in action. See below for the full 2020 NFL Week 3 schedule including TV channels, start times, and how to watch.

Tune into NBC on Sunday night to watch Green Bay Packers take on the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are making history this season as Green Bay became the fourth team in the NFL with more than 80 points and 1,000 yards in two games after its 42-21 win over the Lions last Sunday.

Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC (or on the NBC Sports app). Click here to see PFT’s week 3 power rankings.

2020 NFL Week 3 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET.

Thursday, September 24

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network

Sunday, September 27

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

The Washington Football Team at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos. 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, September 28

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 3

Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints:

Where : Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans When : Sunday, September 27

: Sunday, September 27 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.