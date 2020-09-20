Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Football season is back in action. See below for the full 2020 NFL Week 2 schedule including TV channels, start times and how to watch. Plus, click here to watch Sunday Night Football tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Tune into NBC on Sunday night to watch the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. Both teams hit the ground running–literally–as each starting quarterback led their respective teams in rushing to pick up a win in week 1. Cam Newton ran for 75 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Patriots win 21-11 against the Dolphins last Sunday. Russell Wilson rushed for 29 yards and finished the game with 31-of-35 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC (or on the NBC Sports app). Click here to see PFT’s week 2 power rankings. Plus, check out PFT’s Week 2 NFL picks here.

2020 NFL Week 2 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET.

Thursday, September 17

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network

Sunday, September 20

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets, 1:00 pm. on Fox

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

The Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Sunday Night Football: New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, September 21

New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 2

Patriots vs. Seahawks:

Where : CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington

: CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington When : Sunday, September 20

: Sunday, September 20 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.