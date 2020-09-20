Football season is back in action. See below for the full 2020 NFL Week 2 schedule including TV channels, start times and how to watch. Plus, click here to watch Sunday Night Football tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Tune into NBC on Sunday night to watch the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. Both teams hit the ground running–literally–as each starting quarterback led their respective teams in rushing to pick up a win in week 1. Cam Newton ran for 75 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Patriots win 21-11 against the Dolphins last Sunday. Russell Wilson rushed for 29 yards and finished the game with 31-of-35 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC (or on the NBC Sports app). Click here to see PFT’s week 2 power rankings. Plus, check out PFT’s Week 2 NFL picks here.
2020 NFL Week 2 Schedule:
*All game times are listed as ET.
Thursday, September 17
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network
- Final score: Browns 35, Bengals 30
Sunday, September 20
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets, 1:00 pm. on Fox
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
The Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. on Fox
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans, 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Sunday Night Football: New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. on NBC
Monday, September 21
New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC – Week 2
Patriots vs. Seahawks:
- Where: CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington
- When: Sunday, September 20
- Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.