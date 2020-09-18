How to watch Patriots vs. Seahawks: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time for Sunday Night Football

It’s the Patriots vs. Seahawks at CenturyLink Field this week on Sunday Night Football . Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with Football Night in America (watch on NBC or the NBC Sports app). See below for more information on how to watch and live stream the game.

Both teams are coming off victories in week 1. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins last Sunday in Foxborough 21-11. In his first game as a New England Patriot, QB Cam Newton led his team in passing, rushing, and scoring completing 15-of-19 passes for 155 yards. Newton also picked up 75 rushing yards–the most ever for a Patriots QB in a game–and scored two touchdowns.

Russell Wilson led the Seahawks to a 38-25 victory over the Falcons in Atlanta finishing with 31-of-35 passes for 322 yards, four touchdowns, and 29 rushing yards. New Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams led the team defensively with 12 tackles, including a sack on Matt Ryan.

The two quarterbacks are familiar opponents. During Newton’s nine-season tenure with the Panthers, he went head to head with Wilson’s Seahawks six times in the regular season and twice in the postseason. Wilson has a 5-1 winning record in the regular season against Newton.

How to Watch Sunday Night Football, Week 2 2020

Patriots vs. Seahawks:

Where : CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington

: CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington When : Sunday, September 20

: Sunday, September 20 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

