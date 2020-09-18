The 120th U.S. Open Championship begins tomorrow, Thursday, September 17 through Sunday, September 20 see below to find out how to watch the 2020 U.S. Open.

This year’s field features 144 participants, including reigning Masters Champion Tiger Woods who will be grouped with Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa for the first two rounds. Click here to see the 2020 U.S. Open tee times and pairings for Round 1 and Round 2.

This will be the sixth U.S. Open contested at the Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, NY. The event, normally held in June, was postponed because of the pandemic and will be held without spectators.

How to live stream the 2020 U.S. Open Championship:

When: Thursday, September 17 – Sunday, September 20

Thursday, September 17 – Sunday, September 20 Where: Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, NY

Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, NY Watch live coverage on Peacock: Thursday, Sept. 17: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Friday, Sept.18: 7:30 AM – 9:30 AM Saturday, Sept. 19: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Sunday, Sept. 20: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM



Peacock additionally has created a new, U.S. Open pop-up channel, streaming exclusively through Sept. 24. The channel will feature classic U.S. Open highlights from some of the most memorable editions of the championship, along with a robust library of docuseries and documentaries, including History Makers, U.S. Open Decade, My First U.S. Open and U.S. Open Classic Finishes.

How to watch 2020 U.S. Open Championship on TV:

Thursday, September 17

7:30 AM-2:00 PM – Golf Channel

2:00 PM-5:00 PM – NBC

Friday, September 18

9:30 AM-4:00 PM – Golf Channel

4:00 PM-7:00 PM – NBC

Saturday, September 19

11:00 AM-7:30 PM – NBC

Sunday, September 20