The 2020 football season kicked off last week. Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like during week 2 as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games. Click here for the full schedule of week two games.

Week 2 NFL Stadium Capacity

Thursday, September 17

Cincinatti Bengals at Cleveland Browns – FirstEnergy Stadium

The Browns will allow up to 6,000 fans for the team’s first two home games in September (Week 2 vs. CIN and Week 3 vs. WAS).

Sunday, September 20

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium

The Titans will not allow spectators for their home opener this week against the Jaguars.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium

The Buccaneers will not allow spectators for their first two home games of the season (Week 2 vs. CAR and Week 4 vs. LAC).

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers – Heinz Field

The Steelers will not allow spectators for their first two home games of the season (Week 2 vs. DEN and Week 3 vs. HOU).

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles are not allowing spectators until further notice.

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets – MetLife Stadium

The Jets are not allowing spectators until further notice.

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins will allow a maximum of 13,000 spectators to attend this week’s home opener.

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium

The Colts will allow a maximum of 2,500 spectators at this week’s home opener.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field

The Packers will not allow spectators for the first two home games of the season (Week 2 vs. DET and Week 4 vs. ATL).

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium

The Cowboys will allow spectators at their home opener on Sunday but have not yet revealed a specific number. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told radio station 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that they will “play it by ear and see how it goes.”

New York Giants at Chicago Bears – Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears will not have spectators until further notice. The team announced in August that they will continue to monitor the situation.

The Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium

The Cardinals are not allowing spectators at the first two home games of the season (Week 2 vs. WAS and Week 3 vs. DET).

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium

The Chargers are not allowing spectators until further notice.

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans – NRG Stadium

The Texans will not allow have spectators at this Sunday’s season opener.

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks – CenturyLink Field

The Seahawks will not have spectators at the first three home games of the season (Week 2 vs. NE, Week 3 vs. DAL, and Week 5 vs. MIN).

Monday, September 21

New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium