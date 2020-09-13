Which NFL stadiums, teams will allow fans at games in Week 1 of the 2020 season?

The 2020 football season kicks off tonight (click here to stream Cowboys vs. Rams tonight) but what will NFL stadiums look like in the middle of a pandemic?

The league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games. Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like during week 1. Click here for the full schedule of week one games.

Week 1 NFL Stadium Capacity

Thursday, September 10

Texans at Chiefs – Arrowhead Stadium

In August, the Chiefs announced that they would be among the teams allowing fans at home games amidst the coronavirus pandemic, starting with a 22 percent capacity cap for this matchup with Houston. Arrowhead Stadium has a capacity of nearly 77,000, meaning that just under 17,000 fans will be allowed in for games at the start of the season. The Chiefs may adjust that capacity given changing health guidance or COVID-19 case numbers in the area.

Click here to stream Texans vs. Chiefs live starting at 7:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 13

Eagles at Washington Football Team – FedEx Field

The Washington Football team is not currently allowing spectators throughout 2020 season. According to the team statement released in August, the decision will be re-evaluated if the situation surrounding the pandemic improves over the course of the season.

Dolphins at Patriots – Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots are not allowing spectators through at least the end of September.

Packers at Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium

The Vikings are not allowing spectators for first two Vikings home games of the season (Week 1 vs GB, Week 3 vs TEN).

Colts at Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field

The Jaguars will allow spectators at 25% capacity, just under 17,000 people

Bears at Lions – Ford Field

The Lions will not allow spectators for first two home games of the season (Week 1 vs CHI, Week 4 vs NO).

Raiders at Panthers – Bank of America Stadium

The Panthers are not allowing spectators for Week 1.

Jets at Bills – Bills Stadium

The Bills are not allowing spectators for first two home games of the season (Week 1 vs NYJ, Week 3 vs LAR).

Browns at Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium

According to their team statement released on August 24, the Ravens are not allowing spectators for “initial part of the 2020 season”.

Seahawks at Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Falcons are not allowing spectators through September 2020.

Chargers at Bengals – Paul Brown Stadium

The Bengals are not allowing spectators through September but have received a “variance” of Ohio’s spectator order to host 6,000 fans at each of two October home games (Week 4 vs JAX, Week 7 vs CLE).

Cardinals at 49ers – Levi’s Stadium

The 49ers are not allowing spectators for Week 1.

Buccaneers at Saints – Mercedes-Benz Superdome

The Saints are not allowing spectators for Week 1. However, according to an email from the team to season ticket holders at the beginning of September, state officials have given their approval for fans to attend the Saints’ Week 3 matchup vs the Packers, at a reported 25% capacity.

Cowboys at Rams – SoFi Stadium

The Rams are not allowing spectators until further notice.

Monday, September 14

Steelers at Giants – MetLife Stadium

The Giants are not allowing spectators until further notice.

Titans at Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High

The Broncos are not allowing spectators for Week 1 but will reportedly allow spectators for Broncos’ next home game (Week 3 vs TB) at 20-25% capacity.

RELATED: NFL enters 101st Season “cautiously optimistic”