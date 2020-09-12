Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Football season officially began on Thursday night, here are the 2020 NFL week 1 games, times, TV channels, scores and how to watch.

The Kansas City Chiefs opened up the season with a 34-20 win over the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. We already knew that Kansas City had one of the best quarterbacks in the league with Patrick Mahomes–the youngest QB to be named Super Bowl MVP. However, Thursday’s victory over Houston showed that the Kansas City Chiefs can run the ball too. The Chiefs had 34 carries in the opening game of the season. 25 of those carries went to rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire who ran for 138 yards and scored a touchdown.

The action continues on NBC this Sunday night when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC (or on the NBC Sports app). Click here to check out PFT’s Week 1 Power Rankings. Plus, you can find all of PFT’s picks and predictions for every Week 1 NFL matchup here.

2020 NFL Week 1 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET. The games in bold are on NBC.

Thursday, September 10

2020 Season Opener: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 PM

Final score: Chiefs 34, Texans 20

Sunday, September 13

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m on NBC

Monday, September 14

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 10:10 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams:

Where : SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California When : Sunday, September 13

: Sunday, September 13 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.