Football season officially began on Thursday night, here are the 2020 NFL week 1 games, times, TV channels, scores and how to watch.
The Kansas City Chiefs opened up the season with a 34-20 win over the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. We already knew that Kansas City had one of the best quarterbacks in the league with Patrick Mahomes–the youngest QB to be named Super Bowl MVP. However, Thursday’s victory over Houston showed that the Kansas City Chiefs can run the ball too. The Chiefs had 34 carries in the opening game of the season. 25 of those carries went to rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire who ran for 138 yards and scored a touchdown.
The action continues on NBC this Sunday night when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC (or on the NBC Sports app). Click here to check out PFT’s Week 1 Power Rankings. Plus, you can find all of PFT’s picks and predictions for every Week 1 NFL matchup here.
2020 NFL Week 1 Schedule:
*All game times are listed as ET. The games in bold are on NBC.
Thursday, September 10
2020 Season Opener: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 PM
- Final score: Chiefs 34, Texans 20
Sunday, September 13
Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m on NBC
- Mike Florio’s pick: Cowboys 30, Rams 21
Monday, September 14
Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN
Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 10:10 p.m. on ESPN
2020 NFL Week 1 Games on NBC: How to watch
Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams:
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- When: Sunday, September 13
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
