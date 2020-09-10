How to watch Chiefs vs. Texans: Live stream, start time, TV channel, prediction for NFL kickoff game tonight

Football returns tonight with a match up between the Houston Texans vs. the Kansas City Chiefs (Coverage starts at 7 pm ET on NBC or the NBC Sports app). This is the first NFL game since February when the Chiefs won the franchise’s first Super Bowl in 50 years.

The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to become the first team to win back-to-back championships—something that hasn’t been done since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004—and they’ve shown their commitment by locking up their star players. In July, Patrick Mahomes—the youngest quarterback to be named Super Bowl MVP—signed the richest contract in American sports history: a 10-year, $450 million extension, which could be worth more than $500 million with incentives. The Chiefs also signed TE Travis Kelce & DT Chris Jones each to 4-year extensions.

The Houston Texans have done the opposite. After trading away star WR DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for RB David Johnson, a 2020 2nd round pick, and a 2021 4th round pick, Deshaun Watson will have to rely on three new players—WR Brandin Cooks, WR Randall Cobb and Johnson—to be his offensive weapons.

