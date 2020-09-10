Football season officially begins tomorrow night, here are the 2020 NFL week 1 games, times, TV channels and how to watch.
The season opens up on Thursday with a battle between the Houston Texans and the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. This is a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round game in the NFL playoffs where the Chiefs came back from a 24-0 deficit to win 51-31. It will also be the first NFL game since the Super Bowl in February, as preseason was cancelled this year because of the pandemic. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC (or on the NBC Sports app).
Both teams led by the best young quarterbacks in the NFL—Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson are among the most successful franchises in the sport right now, with a combined nine playoff appearances in the last five seasons. Click here to check out PFT’s Week 1 Power Rankings. Plus, you can find all of PFT’s picks and predictions for every Week 1 NFL matchup here.
2020 NFL Week 1 Schedule:
*All game times are listed as ET. The games in bold are on NBC.
Thursday, September 10
2020 Season Opener: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 PM
- Mike Florio’s pick: Chiefs 41, Texans 38
Sunday, September 13
Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m on NBC
- Mike Florio’s pick: Cowboys 30, Rams 21
Monday, September 14
Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN
Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 10:10 p.m. on ESPN
2020 NFL Week 1 Games on NBC: How to watch
Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs:
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- When: Thursday, September 10
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams:
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- When: Sunday, September 13
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
