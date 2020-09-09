Danill Medvedev into U.S. Open semifinals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 U.S. Open runner-up, is back in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows for the second year in a row.

The third-seeded Medvedev beat long-time pal Andrey Rublev 7-6 (6), 6-3, 7-6 (5) in an all-Russian quarterfinal Wednesday.

Medvedev has not dropped a set in the tournament so far and never faced a break point against No. 10 seed Rublev.

Medvedev also produced more than twice as many winners, 51-23.

He took a medical timeout in the third set to have a trainer massage his shoulder but held on.

A year after losing to Rafael Nadal in a nearly five-hour U.S. Open final, Medvedev will face No. 2 Dominic Thiem or No. 21 Alex de Minaur in Friday’s semifinals.

The other men’s semifinal will be No. 5 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta.

None of the remaining men has won a Grand Slam title.