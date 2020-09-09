Cowboys vs. Rams: live stream, start time, how to watch

Sunday Night Football returns this week with a match up between the Cowboys vs. Rams at SoFi Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. See below for more information on how to watch the game.

After finishing last season with an 8-8 record, The Dallas Cowboys aim to reach their first Super Bowl in 25 years with new head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy replaced Jason Garrett who was fired after 9 full seasons as Dallas’ head coach. The Cowboys only made the playoffs in 3 of those years, failing to advance past the Divisional Round in each postseason. McCarthy may be new to Dallas but the veteran head coach led the Green Bay Packers from 2006-2018 making 9 playoff appearances in his 13 seasons with the team, including a Super Bowl title that came in the 2010 season.

The Los Angeles Rams open up the 2020 season with a new logo, new uniforms, and a new home—SoFi Stadium. However, on the field the Rams will have to find a way to replace RB Todd Gurley who was released in March and signed with the Falcons. Gurley racked up 58 rush TD in his five seasons with the team. QB Jared Goff will now rely on RB’s Malcolm Brown, Darrell Henderson Jr., and rookie Cam Akers who posted 1,144 yards and 14 rush TD last season at FSU.

2020 NFL Week 1 Games on NBC: How to watch

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams:

Where : SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California When : Sunday, September 13

: Sunday, September 13 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

