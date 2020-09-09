Tour de France 2020 schedule: Start time, dates, live stream, route, how to watch, TV coverage, highlights

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Tour de France begins on Saturday, August 29 through September 20. The three-week long cycling event was originally scheduled to take place from June 27 to July 19 but was postponed because of the pandemic. This year marks the 107th edition of the event and the first time since the end of World War II that the race is not taking place in July. The 2020 Tour also features 12 new sites and stage cities indicated with an asterisk in the list for the 2020 Tour de France schedule below.

2020 Tour de France Key Information

When is the 2020 Tour de France? What time does coverage start?

The 2020 Tour de France will take place from Aug. 29-Sept. 20. Coverage of Stage 12 starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN and 5:40 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold. Click here for start times for the rest of the 2020 Tour de France.

How do I watch the tour?

Fans can watch the entire event on NBC Sports Gold (more info here), which lets you see every stage live, ad-free and on-demand. Subscribers also can access interactive maps and get exclusive live streams of alternate camera angles. The event also can be seen on NBCSN. Click here for a full live stream and TV schedule. Plus, check back for extended highlights of every stage here and on NBCSports.com.

Peacock Premium, available for $4.99 per month, will also provide live streaming coverage of every stage of the 2020 Tour de France.

How long is the event?

The 2020 Tour de France is 23 days long. There will be one stage contested per day and two rest days. The first rest day is on September 7 (between stages 9 & 10) and the second will be on September 14 (between stages 15 & 16).

How many riders?

There will be a total of 176 riders. There will be 22 teams with 8 riders per team.

How many stages?

There are 21 stages: 9 flat, 3 hilly, 8 mountain stages, and 1 individual time trial.

What is the 2020 Tour de France schedule and route?

Stage Date Start Finish Distance Terrain 1 August 29 Nice Moyen Pays Nice 156 km Flat 2 August 30 Nice Haut Pays Nice 187 km Mountain 3 August 31 Nice Sisteron 198 km Flat 4 September 1 Sisteron Orcières-Merlette 157 km Hilly 5 September 2 Gap Privas 183 km Flat 6 September 3 Le Teil* Mont Aigoual* 191 km Hilly 7 September 4 Millau Lavaur 168 km Hilly 8 September 5 Cazères-sur-Garonne* Loudenvielle 140 km Mountain 9 September 6 Pau Laruns 154 km Mountain September 7 – Rest Day 10 September 8 The Chateau d’Oleron Ile de Re Saint-Martin-de-Re* 170 km Flat 11 September 9 Châtelaillon-Plage* Poitiers 167 km Flat 12 September 10 Chauvigny* Sarran Corrèze 218 km Hilly 13 September 11 Châtel-Guyon* Puy Mary Cantal* 191 km Mountain 14 September 12 Clermont-Ferrand Lyon 197 km Flat 15 September 13 Lyon Grand Colombier* 175 km Mountain September 14 – Rest Day 16 September 15 La Tour-du-Pin Villard-de-Lans 164 km Mountain 17 September 16 Grenoble Col de la Loze 168 km Mountain 18 September 17 Méribel La-Roche-sur-Foron* 168 km Mountain 19 September 18 Bourg-en-Bresse Champagnole 160 km Flat 20 September 19 Lure* Planche de Belles Filles 36 km Time Trial 21 September 20 Mantes-la-Jolie* Paris (Champs- Élysées) 122 km Flat

Click here to see the full map

How many miles is the 2020 Tour de France?

The route is 3,484 km (2,165 mi) long.

Previous Winners

2019 – Egan Bernal

2018 – Geraint Thomas

2017 – Chris Froome

2016 – Chris Froome

2015 – Chris Froome

2014 – Vincenzo Nibali

2013 – Chris Froome

2012 – Bradley Wiggins

2011 – Cadel Evans

2010 – Andy Schleck