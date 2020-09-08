Tour de France 2020 schedule: Start time, dates, live stream, route, how to watch, TV coverage, highlights

The 2020 Tour de France begins on Saturday, August 29 through September 20. The three-week long cycling event was originally scheduled to take place from June 27 to July 19 but was postponed because of the pandemic. This year marks the 107th edition of the event and the first time since the end of World War II that the race is not taking place in July. The 2020 Tour also features 12 new sites and stage cities indicated with an asterisk in the list for the 2020 Tour de France schedule below.
2020 Tour de France Key Information
When is the 2020 Tour de France? What time does coverage start?
The 2020 Tour de France will take place from Aug. 29-Sept. 20. Coverage of Stage 11 starts at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN and 7:15 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold. Click here for start times for the rest of the 2020 Tour de France.
How do I watch the tour?
Fans can watch the entire event on NBC Sports Gold (more info here), which lets you see every stage live, ad-free and on-demand. Subscribers also can access interactive maps and get exclusive live streams of alternate camera angles. The event also can be seen on NBCSN. Click here for a full live stream and TV schedule. Plus, check back for extended highlights of every stage here and on NBCSports.com.
Peacock Premium, available for $4.99 per month, will also provide live streaming coverage of every stage of the 2020 Tour de France.
- Stage 1 extended highlights
- Stage 2 extended highlights
- Stage 3 extended highlights
- Stage 4 extended highlights
- Stage 5 extended highlights
- Stage 6 extended highlights
- Stage 7 extended highlights
- Stage 8 extended highlights
- Stage 9 extended highlights
- Stage 10 extended highlights
How long is the event?
The 2020 Tour de France is 23 days long. There will be one stage contested per day and two rest days. The first rest day is on September 7 (between stages 9 & 10) and the second will be on September 14 (between stages 15 & 16).
How many riders?
There will be a total of 176 riders. There will be 22 teams with 8 riders per team.
How many stages?
There are 21 stages: 9 flat, 3 hilly, 8 mountain stages, and 1 individual time trial.
What is the 2020 Tour de France schedule and route?
|Stage
|Date
|Start
|Finish
|Distance
|Terrain
|1
|August 29
|Nice Moyen Pays
|Nice
|156 km
|Flat
|2
|August 30
|Nice Haut Pays
|Nice
|187 km
|Mountain
|3
|August 31
|Nice
|Sisteron
|198 km
|Flat
|4
|September 1
|Sisteron
|Orcières-Merlette
|157 km
|Hilly
|5
|September 2
|Gap
|Privas
|183 km
|Flat
|6
|September 3
|Le Teil*
|Mont Aigoual*
|191 km
|Hilly
|7
|September 4
|Millau
|Lavaur
|168 km
|Hilly
|8
|September 5
|Cazères-sur-Garonne*
|Loudenvielle
|140 km
|Mountain
|9
|September 6
|Pau
|Laruns
|154 km
|Mountain
|
September 7 – Rest Day
|10
|September 8
|The Chateau d’Oleron
|Ile de Re Saint-Martin-de-Re*
|170 km
|Flat
|11
|September 9
|Châtelaillon-Plage*
|Poitiers
|167 km
|Flat
|12
|September 10
|Chauvigny*
|Sarran Corrèze
|218 km
|Hilly
|13
|September 11
|Châtel-Guyon*
|Puy Mary Cantal*
|191 km
|Mountain
|14
|September 12
|Clermont-Ferrand
|Lyon
|197 km
|Flat
|15
|September 13
|Lyon
|Grand Colombier*
|175 km
|Mountain
|
September 14 – Rest Day
|16
|September 15
|La Tour-du-Pin
|Villard-de-Lans
|164 km
|Mountain
|17
|September 16
|Grenoble
|Col de la Loze
|168 km
|Mountain
|18
|September 17
|Méribel
|La-Roche-sur-Foron*
|168 km
|Mountain
|19
|September 18
|Bourg-en-Bresse
|Champagnole
|160 km
|Flat
|20
|September 19
|Lure*
|Planche de Belles Filles
|36 km
|Time Trial
|21
|September 20
|Mantes-la-Jolie*
|Paris (Champs- Élysées)
|122 km
|Flat
Click here to see the full map
How many miles is the 2020 Tour de France?
The route is 3,484 km (2,165 mi) long.
Previous Winners
2019 – Egan Bernal
2018 – Geraint Thomas
2017 – Chris Froome
2016 – Chris Froome
2015 – Chris Froome
2014 – Vincenzo Nibali
2013 – Chris Froome
2012 – Bradley Wiggins
2011 – Cadel Evans
2010 – Andy Schleck