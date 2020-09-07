Osaka tops Kontaveit, returns to U.S. Open quarters

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — Naomi Osaka returned to the U.S. Open quarterfinals by taking advantage of some early jitters for Anett Kontaveit and showing no ill effects from a recent left hamstring problem.

The fourth-seeded Osaka never faced a break point and beat the 14th-seeded Kontaveit 6-3, 6-4 in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Osaka owns two Grand Slam titles, including Flushing Meadows in 2018. She lost in the fourth round a year ago.

Kontaveit won the match’s first point, but followed that with a pair of double-faults, followed by a pair of backhand errors to get broken.

And Osaka was on her way, winning 35 of 45 service points.

The 22-year-old from Japan improved to 5-0 head-to-head against Kontaveit and now faces unseeded Shelby Rogers of the United States in the quarterfinals.

Rogers has won all three matches she’s played against Osaka.