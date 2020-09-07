Denis Shapovalov 1st Canadian man in U.S. Open quarters

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — Denis Shapovalov reaches his first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating No. 7 seed David Goffin 6-7 (0), 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 at the U.S. Open.

The 21-year-old left-hander, who is seeded 12th at Flushing Meadows, also is the first man from Canada to make it to the final eight in tournament history.

Two other Canadians, No. 15 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and unseeded Vasek Pospisil, can join Shapovalov in the quarterfinals by winning fourth-round matches Monday.

A Canadian woman, Bianca Andreescu, won the championship in New York a year ago.

Shapovalov next faces No. 20 seed Pablo Carreno Busta, who advanced when No. 1 Novak Djokovic was disqualified for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball.