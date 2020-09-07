Borna Coric reaches 1st Slam quarters at U.S. Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — While Novak Djokovic’s disqualification is grabbing all of the attention on Day 7 of the U.S. Open, there are other matches on the fourth-round schedule.

No. 27 seed Borna Coric reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal by beating Jordan Thompson 7-5, 6-1, 6-3 on Sunday night in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

This one was much more straightforward than Coric’s previous outing. In the third round Friday, the 23-year-old from Croatia needed to save six match points to come back and beat No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round.

Next for Coric is a matchup with No. 5 Alexander Zverev.