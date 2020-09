Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — No. 2-seeded Sofia Kenin advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time, beating Ons Jabeur 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Kenin lost in the third round of the tournament each of the past three years. She’s bidding for her second Grand Slam championship in a row after winning her first major title at the Australian Open in February.

Kenin was the steadier player against the powerful Jabeur, who hit 10 aces and 35 winners.