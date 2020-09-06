Rogers joins Brady in U.S. Open quarterfinals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — Shelby Rogers is the second American women to advance to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.

The 93rd-ranked Rogers upset sixth-seeded Petra Kvitova 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (6) for her second berth in a Grand Slam quarterfinal and her first at Flushing Meadows.

In the day’s opening match, American Jennifer Brady extended her dominant showing at the U.S. Open and reached the quarterfinals for the first time, knocking off Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4. She’ll face Yulia Putintseva in the quarterfinals.