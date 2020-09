Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — No. 2-seeded Dominic Thiem advanced to the fourth round at the U.S. Open by beating No. 31 Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Thiem lost only eight points on his first serve and saved seven of eight break points.

The Austrian, who will next face No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime, is seeking his first Grand Slam title. He’s 0-3 in finals in major events.