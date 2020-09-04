Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Football is back and right on schedule, we’ve got the full 2020 Sunday Night Football schedule below.

The 2020 NFL season kicks off on Thursday, September 10 with a match up between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl Champions. Then, on Sunday night the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Los Angeles Rams in LA. Coverage for all games begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC or on the NBC Sports app.

RELATED: Still need fantasy help? We’ve got you covered

2020 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET

Kickoff, September 10 – Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1, September 13 – Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Week 2, September 20 – New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks

Week 3, September 27 – Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints

Week 4, October 4 – Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers

Week 5, October 11 – Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Week 6, October 18 – Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Week 7, October 25 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 8, November 1 – Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 9, November 8 – New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10, November 15 – Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Week 11, November 22 – Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Thanksgiving, November 26 – Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 12, November 29 – Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Week 13, December 6 – Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 14, December 13 – Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

Week 15, December 20 – San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Week 16, December 27 – Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Week 17, January 3 – TBD at TBD

HOW TO WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Here you’ll find the full SNF schedule including the teams, match ups, start times, channel, live streams and more. Check back every Sunday to see who’s playing tonight and be sure to follow @SNFonNBC on social.