The Kentucky Derby is one of the most iconic sporting events in the world. Every year, millions of fans tune into NBC to watch top race horses from around the globe compete in “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports.”

Even though the longstanding race was postponed from Saturday, May 2 to Saturday, Sept. 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition is still fierce, the stakes are as high as ever and the action will be just as intense.

The 146th Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, Sept. 5 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC as well as NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Post time is set for approximately 7:01 p.m. ET. NBC Sports will also air the Kentucky Oaks the day before on Friday, September 4 beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

What is the Kentucky Derby? The Kentucky Derby is traditionally the first leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing. It is historically run on the first Saturday in May, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Kentucky Derby was postponed from Saturday, May 2 to Saturday, Sept. 5.

When and where is the 2020 Kentucky Derby? The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Post time is set for approximately 7:01 p.m. ET.

The Derby is run on the dirt track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, where it has been held since its inaugural running in 1875.

How can I watch the 2020 Kentucky Derby? NBC is home to the 146th Kentucky Derby, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app before, during and after. NBC will also broadcast the 2020 Kentucky Oaks, the 2020 Preakness Stakes and the 2020 Breeders’ Cup.

How are horses picked for the Derby? Only 3-year-old Thoroughbreds can qualify for the Kentucky Derby. Eligible horses compete in the Race to the Kentucky Derby, a series of 35 races around the world. Horses win points for finishing in the top four spots, and the 20 horses with the most points at the end of the series gain entry into the Derby. (However, sometimes horses will scratch, giving another the opportunity to run in the Derby.)

New York-based Tiz the Law leads the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings with a hulking 372 points, thanks mostly to his Belmont Stakes, Travers Stakes and Florida Derby wins.

Who are the horses to watch?

After dazzling and dominant trips in New York’s most high profile races, the Belmont Stakes and the Travers Stakes, Barclay Tagg’s Tiz the Law looks to continue his dominant 3-year-old season in the Kentucky Derby. He shares the same trainer (Tagg) and owners ( Sackatoga Stable ) as 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner Funny Cide . Tiz the Law is expected to be the heavy favorite, but his one and only career loss was at Churchill Downs last November.

looks to continue his dominant 3-year-old season in the Kentucky Derby. He shares the same trainer (Tagg) and owners ( ) as 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner . Tiz the Law is expected to be the heavy favorite, but his one and only career loss was at Churchill Downs last November. Santa Anita Derby winner Honor A.P. could make Mike Smith , 55, the oldest jockey to win the Kentucky Derby. Though he was second in his last start (the Aug. 1 Shared Belief) behind fellow Derby contender Thousand Words , Smith said he thought the distance, 3/16th of a mile shorter than the Derby, was too short for him. He notes the horse’s intelligence, while trainer John Shirreffs is impressed by his stride and lightness, and Smith opted for Honor A.P. over another Derby probable, Authentic . Shirreffs and Smith were the winning combo in the 2005 Kentucky Derby with 50-1 longshot Giacomo .

could make , 55, the oldest jockey to win the Kentucky Derby. Though he was second in his last start (the Aug. 1 Shared Belief) behind fellow Derby contender , Smith said he thought the distance, 3/16th of a mile shorter than the Derby, was too short for him. He notes the horse’s intelligence, while trainer is impressed by his stride and lightness, and Smith opted for Honor A.P. over another Derby probable, . Shirreffs and Smith were the winning combo in the 2005 Kentucky Derby with 50-1 longshot . Haskell winner Authentic is the first of Hall of Famer Bob Baffert’s two expected entries in the Derby. In five starts, the Into Mischief colt has four wins and one second, so he’s yet to finish out of the money. His one second place came on June 6 in the Santa Anita Derby, 2 3/4 lengths behind fellow Kentucky Derby contender Honor A.P. This will be Authentic’s first race with Hall of Fame jockey John Velzquez .

is the first of Hall of Famer two expected entries in the Derby. In five starts, the Into Mischief colt has four wins and one second, so he’s yet to finish out of the money. His one second place came on June 6 in the Santa Anita Derby, 2 3/4 lengths behind fellow Kentucky Derby contender This will be Authentic’s first race with Hall of Fame jockey . King Guillermo has the record and breeding of a tough competitor, but he faces an uphill battle after not racing since May 2, 126 days before the Derby. He was second in the second division of the Arkansas Derby in his most recent race. Before that, the horse, who is owned by former MLB All-Star Victor Martinez , won the Tampa Bay Derby on March 7. He ran on the turf in two of his early races. This is the first Kentucky Derby start for his trainer Juan Carlos Avila and jockey Samy Camacho. King Guillermo’s trainer, jockey and owner all hail from Venezuela.

has the record and breeding of a tough competitor, but he faces an uphill battle after not racing since May 2, 126 days before the Derby. He was second in the second division of the Arkansas Derby in his most recent race. Before that, the horse, who is owned by former MLB All-Star , won the Tampa Bay Derby on March 7. He ran on the turf in two of his early races. This is the first Kentucky Derby start for his trainer Juan Carlos Avila and jockey Samy Camacho. King Guillermo’s trainer, jockey and owner all hail from Venezuela. Bob Baffert’s late bloomer Thousand Words enters the Derby field with an Aug. 1 win in the Shared Belief Stakes, beating Honor A.P. He’s had a bumpy ride, opening his racing career with three-straight wins before losing three in a row and then finally impressing in the Shared Belief. If the Kentucky Derby had been run in May, the $1 million son of Pioneerof the Nile (sire to Triple Crown winner American Pharoah) likely wouldn’t have been in the Derby picture, but the later race date gave him time to mature.

enters the Derby field with an Aug. 1 win in the Shared Belief Stakes, beating Honor A.P. He’s had a bumpy ride, opening his racing career with three-straight wins before losing three in a row and then finally impressing in the Shared Belief. If the Kentucky Derby had been run in May, the $1 million son of Pioneerof the Nile (sire to Triple Crown winner American Pharoah) likely wouldn’t have been in the Derby picture, but the later race date gave him time to mature. As if being a gelding with a price tag of $3,000 didn’t set Finnick the Fierce apart from the rest of the field, he also has one eye. His right eye was surgically removed when he was young due to a congenital cataract. His owner Arnaldo Monge, a vet at Hagyard Equine Medical Institute based in central Kentucky, was called to examine the horse just hours after he was born and later purchased him from the breeder for an almost unheard of sum of $3,000. He may not be one of the front runners, but at the Kentucky Derby, anything could happen.

Who won the 2019 Kentucky Derby? In a historic race that rocked the sports world, Maximum Security was the first horse to cross the finish line in the 145th Kentucky Derby, but minutes later, an objection was called and the track stewards began closely examining the race.

They ruled that on the final turn, Maximum Security moved out of his lane and bumped his hind right leg into eventual 2020 Preakness Stakes winner War of Will, impeding the forward motion of him as well as several other horses.

Since this significantly impacted the overall outcome of the race, Maximum Security was disqualified and second place finisher Country House was elevated to first. For the first time ever, the horse that made it to the wire first was disqualified on-site.

What are the biggest Kentucky Derby traditions? The Mint Julep, made with Kentucky bourbon, is the signature drink of the Derby, and foods with a rich Kentucky history like bourbon balls and hot browns are a must for any watch party. Download the NBC Sports Kentucky Derby at Home Party Pack for recipes, cocktails, printable decorations, at-home fashion tips, kids crafts and more.

Additionally, Kentucky’s state song “My Old Kentucky Home” is played during the pre-race post parade. After the race, the champion horse is given the iconic garland of roses in the winner’s circle.

Betting and horse racing go hand in hand. There will be a whole weekend of stacked racing cards at Churchill Downs, but the Kentucky Derby takes the betting cake.

In a normal year where the Derby is packed with fans from around the country, bold and formal outfits for both men and women are a must. Celebrities and fans a like go all out, donning creative and colorful hats, bright colors and wild patterns. In fact, hats and outfits are such a big part of the Kentucky Derby that the Derby Museum has a whole exhibit for the most lavished fashions.