Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In an already unconventional year for horse racing, one of the sport’s longest-running and well known events will take place four months later than originally planned.

The 2020 Kentucky Derby, which was moved from the first Saturday in May to the first Saturday in September (Sept. 5, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) will be the race’s 146th edition—and possibly its most unique, since Churchill Downs will be fanless and jockeys will follow strict COVID-19 precautions, among other things.

The 146th Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, Sept. 5 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC as well as NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Post time is set for approximately 7:01 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports will also air the Kentucky Oaks the day before on Friday, September 4.

RELATED: Click here to stream the 146th Kentucky Derby on NBC

What is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is traditionally the first leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing. It is historically run on the first Saturday in May, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Kentucky Derby was postponed from Saturday, May 2 to Saturday, Sept. 5.

First run in 1875, this 1 1/4 mile—or 10 furlongs—race runs on the dirt track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, where it has been held since its inaugural running in 1875.

Only 3-year-old Thoroughbreds can qualify for the Kentucky Derby. Eligible horses compete in the Race to the Kentucky Derby, a series of 35 races around the world. Horses win points for finishing in the top four spots, and the 20 horses with the most points at the end of the series gain entry into the Derby.

RELATED: Download the Kentucky Derby at Home Party Pack

When is the 2020 Kentucky Derby?

The 146th Kentucky Derby is on Saturday, Sept. 5. Coverage begins on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2020 Kentucky Derby?

The Belmont Stakes is run annually at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Belmont Park is on Long Island just miles away from the borough of Queens, and in a normal year, city dwellers can just hop on the Long Island Rail Road for a day at the races.

How can I watch the 2020 Kentucky Derby?

NBC Sports is home to the 146th Kentucky Derby, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app before, during and after the main event. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Who should I watch for in the 2020 Kentucky Derby?

After dazzling trips in the Belmont Stakes and the Travers Stakes, Barclay Tagg’s Tiz the Law looks to continue his dominant 3-year-old season in the Kentucky Derby. The colt, who is owned by Funny Cide syndicate Sackatoga Stables, has a lot of hype to live up to—but his path to victory got a little wider on Tuesday when Art Collector, one of his main competitors, scratched with a minor foot injury.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile upset winner Storm the Court is also expected to run, and Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will likely field Haskell winner Authentic and late bloomer Thousand Words.

NBC Sports’ additional Triple Crown coverage:

Saturday, October 3: 145th Preakness Stakes

Watch the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.