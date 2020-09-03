Football is back and right on schedule, we’ve got the full 2020 Sunday Night Football schedule below.
The 2020 NFL season kicks off on Thursday, September 10 with a match up between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl Champions. Then, on Sunday night the Dallas Cowboys will take on the Los Angeles Rams in LA. Coverage for all games begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC or on the NBC Sports app.
2020 Sunday Night Football Schedule:
All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET
Kickoff, September 10 – Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 1, September 13 – Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams
Week 2, September 20 – New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks
Week 3, September 27 – Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints
Week 4, October 4 – Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers
Week 5, October 11 – Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
Week 6, October 18 – Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Week 7, October 25 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 8, November 1 – Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 9, November 8 – New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10, November 15 – Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
Week 11, November 22 – Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
Thanksgiving, November 26 – Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 12, November 29 – Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Week 13, December 6 – Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 14, December 13 – Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills
Week 15, December 20 – San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys
Week 16, December 27 – Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers
Week 17, January 3 – TBD at TBD
HOW TO WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Here you'll find the full SNF schedule including the teams, match ups, start times, channel, live streams and more.