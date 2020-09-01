Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NFL season begins on Thursday, September 10. The Houston Texans head to Kansas City, Missouri to take on the Kansas City Chiefs—the defending Super Bowl Champions—in the season opening game. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC with Football Night in America.

Unlike the MLB and NHL, the NFL will not have its players living in a quarantined bubble. Instead the league is trusting players to follow COVID-19 safety measures on their own. Based on the collective bargaining agreement reached in July between the NFL and the NFL players association, athletes can be fined for being in populous settings like indoor night clubs, indoor concerts, or indoor church services that allow attendance above 25 percent of capacity.

Things will even look different within the stadium this year as pandemic protocol prohibits sideline reporters and on-field entertainment including cheerleaders and mascots. However, the league will allow each team to determine its stadium’s fan attendance.

When does the 2020 NFL season begin?

Date : Thursday, September 10

: Thursday, September 10 Game : Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

2020 Week 1 Schedule:

Thursday, September 10

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 PM

Sunday, September 13

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, September 14

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 10:10 p.m. on ESPN

NFL Week 1 Games on NBC: How to watch

Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs:

Where : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri When : Thursday, September 10

: Thursday, September 10 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams: