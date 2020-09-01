Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes winner Tiz the Law will break from the No. 17 post in the 146th Kentucky Derby as the strong favorite with 3-5 opening odds.

The top three horses will all start next to each other on the far outside with 5-1 Honor A. P. starting to Tiz the Law’s left and 8-1 Authentic on his right. Also notable is one-eyed horse Finnick the Fierce, who is missing his right eye and will start from the furthest inside position for the fourth time in his 10 career starts.

The 2020 Kentucky Derby, which was moved from the first Saturday in May to the first Saturday in September (Sept. 5, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) will be the race’s 146th edition—and possibly its most unique, since Churchill Downs will be fanless and jockeys will follow strict COVID-19 precautions, among other things.

The 146th Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, Sept. 5 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC as well as NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Post time is set for approximately 7:01 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports will also air the Kentucky Oaks the day before on Friday, September 4.

Below are the post positions for the 2020 Kentucky Derby, including current odds as of Sept. 1.

1. Finnick the Fierce (50-1)

Trainer: Rey Hernandez

Jockey: Martin Garcia

2. Max Player (30-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

3. Enforceable (30-1)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Adam Beschizza

4. Storm the Court (50-1)

Trainer: Peter Eurton

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

5. Major Fed (50-1)

Trainer: Greg Foley

Jockey: James Graham

6. King Guillermo (20-1)

Trainer: Juan Carlos Avila

Jockey: Samy Camacho

7. Money Moves (30-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Javier Castellano

8. South Bend (50-1)

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

9. Mr. Big News (50-1)

Trainer: Bret Calhoun

Jockey: Gabriel Saez

10. Thousand Words (15-1)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Florent Geroux

11. Necker Island (50-1)

Trainer: Chris Hartman

Jockey: Miguel Mena

12. Sole Volante (30-1)

Trainer: Patrick Biancone

Jockey: Luca Panici

13. Attachment Rate (50-1)

Trainer: Dale Romans

Jockey: Joe Talamo

14. Winning Impression (50-1)

Trainer: Dallas Stewart

Jockey: Joe Rocco Jr.

15. Ny Traffic (20-1)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Paco Lopez

16. Honor A. P. (5-1)

Trainer: John Shirreffs

Jockey: Mike Smith

17. Tiz the Law (3-5)

Trainer: Barclay Tagg

Jockey: Manny Franco

18. Authentic (8-1)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John Velazquez

Post Positions for the 146th Kentucky Derby pic.twitter.com/3rgxbNdWY0 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) September 1, 2020