Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes winner Tiz the Law will break from the No. 17 post in the 146th Kentucky Derby as the strong favorite with 3-5 opening odds.
The top three horses will all start next to each other on the far outside with 5-1 Honor A. P. starting to Tiz the Law’s left and 8-1 Authentic on his right. Also notable is one-eyed horse Finnick the Fierce, who is missing his right eye and will start from the furthest inside position for the fourth time in his 10 career starts.
The 2020 Kentucky Derby, which was moved from the first Saturday in May to the first Saturday in September (Sept. 5, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) will be the race’s 146th edition—and possibly its most unique, since Churchill Downs will be fanless and jockeys will follow strict COVID-19 precautions, among other things.
The 146th Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, Sept. 5 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC as well as NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Post time is set for approximately 7:01 p.m. ET.
NBC Sports will also air the Kentucky Oaks the day before on Friday, September 4.
Below are the post positions for the 2020 Kentucky Derby, including current odds as of Sept. 1.
1. Finnick the Fierce (50-1)
Trainer: Rey Hernandez
Jockey: Martin Garcia
2. Max Player (30-1)
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
3. Enforceable (30-1)
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Adam Beschizza
4. Storm the Court (50-1)
Trainer: Peter Eurton
Jockey: Julien Leparoux
5. Major Fed (50-1)
Trainer: Greg Foley
Jockey: James Graham
6. King Guillermo (20-1)
Trainer: Juan Carlos Avila
Jockey: Samy Camacho
7. Money Moves (30-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Javier Castellano
8. South Bend (50-1)
Trainer: Bill Mott
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
9. Mr. Big News (50-1)
Trainer: Bret Calhoun
Jockey: Gabriel Saez
10. Thousand Words (15-1)
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Florent Geroux
11. Necker Island (50-1)
Trainer: Chris Hartman
Jockey: Miguel Mena
12. Sole Volante (30-1)
Trainer: Patrick Biancone
Jockey: Luca Panici
13. Attachment Rate (50-1)
Trainer: Dale Romans
Jockey: Joe Talamo
14. Winning Impression (50-1)
Trainer: Dallas Stewart
Jockey: Joe Rocco Jr.
15. Ny Traffic (20-1)
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
Jockey: Paco Lopez
16. Honor A. P. (5-1)
Trainer: John Shirreffs
Jockey: Mike Smith
17. Tiz the Law (3-5)
Trainer: Barclay Tagg
Jockey: Manny Franco
18. Authentic (8-1)
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: John Velazquez
