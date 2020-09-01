Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Football season officially begins on Thursday, September 10, here are the 2020 NFL week 1 games, times and how to watch.

The season opens up with a battle between the Houston Texans and the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC (or on the NBC Sports app).

2020 NFL Week 1 Schedule:

*All game times are listed as ET. The games in bold are on NBC.

Thursday, September 10

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 PM

Sunday, September 13

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. on Fox

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. on CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, September 14

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 10:10 p.m. on ESPN

2020 NFL Week 1 Games on NBC: How to watch

Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs:

Where : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri When : Thursday, September 10

: Thursday, September 10 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams:

Where : Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California

: Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California When : Sunday, September 13

: Sunday, September 13 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

WATCH SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: NBC will stream every SNF game live online for the 2020 NFL season on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Click here for the full SNF schedule including the teams, matchups, start times, TV channel, live streams and more.