The 2020 NFL season begins on Thursday, September 10. The Houston Texans head to Kansas City, Missouri to take on the Kansas City Chiefs—the defending Super Bowl Champions—in the season opening game. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC with Football Night in America.
Unlike the MLB and NHL, the NFL will not have its players living in a quarantined bubble. Instead the league is trusting players to follow COVID-19 safety measures on their own. Based on the collective bargaining agreement reached in July between the NFL and the NFL players association, athletes can be fined for being in populous settings like indoor night clubs, indoor concerts, or indoor church services that allow attendance above 25 percent of capacity.
RELATED: Still need fantasy help? We’ve got you covered
Things will even look different within the stadium this year as pandemic protocol prohibits sideline reporters and on-field entertainment including cheerleaders and mascots. However, the league will allow each team to determine its stadium’s fan attendance.
When does the 2020 NFL season begin?
- Date: Thursday, September 10
- Game: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
- Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET
2020 Week 1 Schedule:
Thursday, September 10
Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 PM
Sunday, September 13
Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. on Fox
Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m. on CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, September 14
Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN
Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 10:10 p.m. on ESPN
Click here to see the full 2020 Sunday Night Football schedule
NFL Week 1 Games on NBC: How to watch
Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs:
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- When: Thursday, September 10
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App
Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams:
- Where: Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- When: Sunday, September 13
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
- TV Channel: NBC
- Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App