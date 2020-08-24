For the first time in history, the Belmont Stakes ran as the first race in the Triple Crown. The order for 2020 is Belmont Stakes first, Kentucky Derby second and Preakness Stakes last. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Triple Crown 2020 schedule was turned upside down, with the Kentucky Derby moving from May 2 to September 5, the Preakness Stakes shifting from May 16 to October 3 and the Belmont Stakes shifting from June 6 to June 20.

After dazzling trips in the Belmont Stakes and the Travers Stakes, Barclay Tagg’s Tiz the Law looks to continue his dominant 3-year-old season in the Kentucky Derby. The colt, who is owned by Funny Cide syndicate Sackatoga Stables, has a lot of hype to live up to and could find a challenger in Tom Drury’s hometown horse Art Collector. The 2020 Kentucky Derby will run without any spectators after Churchill Downs previously announced strict COVID-19 protocols and a limited capacity for fans.

Not only is this the first time the Triple Crown will run in this order, but the turnaround time between each race is also significantly different. Usually, the Kentucky Derby is held on the first Saturday in May, the Preakness Stakes comes two weeks after that and the Belmont Stakes closes out the series three weeks after that. Because the training and prep of racehorses around the world has been disrupted because of the pandemic, the Belmont Stakes, typically the longest of the three races, was shortened from 1 1/2-miles (12 furlongs) to 1 1/8-miles (9 furlongs).

The most recent Triple Crown winner was Justify, trained by Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert and ridden by Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, in 2018. His win came just three years after Baffert’s American Pharoah won the Triple Crown.

Triple Crown 2020 order:

Belmont Stakes (moved from June 6 to June 20, traditionally last). Winner: Tiz the Law Kentucky Derby (moved from May 2 to September 5, traditionally first) Preakness Stakes (moved from May 16 to October 3, traditionally second)

Past Triple Crown winners:

Sir Barton (1919)

Gallant Fox (1930)

Omaha (1935)

War Admiral (1937)

Whirlaway (1941)

Count Fleet (1943)

Assault (1946)

Citation (1948)

Secretariat (1973)

Seattle Slew (1977)

Affirmed (1978)

American Pharoah (2015)

Justify (2018)