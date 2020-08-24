The Kentucky Derby will run outside of May for the first time in decades, but the race goes on and so does the party!

On Saturday, Sept. 5, keep the party going with NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby at Home Party Pack, featuring recipes for traditional Kentucky Derby foods and cocktails, printable decorations, at-home fashion tips, kids crafts and more.

The 146th Kentucky Derby will air on Saturday, Sept. 5 starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC as well as NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. NBC Sports will also air the Kentucky Oaks the day before on Friday, September 4.

After dazzling trips in the Belmont Stakes and the Travers Stakes, Barclay Tagg’s Tiz the Law looks to continue his dominant 3-year-old season in the Kentucky Derby. The colt, who is owned by Funny Cide syndicate Sackatoga Stables, has a lot of hype to live up to and could find a challenger in Tom Drury’s hometown horse Art Collector. The 2020 Kentucky Derby will run without any spectators after Churchill Downs previously announced strict COVID-19 protocols and a limited capacity for fans.

