One positive out of 1,400 tennis virus tests in NY

One person who isn’t a player returned a positive result for COVID-19 out of 1,400 tests administered in the controlled environment set up for the U.S. Open and another tennis tournament preceding it at the same site in New York.

The U.S. Tennis Association said Tuesday that the person is asymptomatic and must isolate for at least 10 days.

Contact tracing has started to see who might have been exposed to that person and should quarantine for two weeks.

The Western & Southern Open, moved this year from Cincinnati to New York because of the coronavirus pandemic, begins Saturday. The U.S. Open starts Aug. 31.

Testing began last Thursday.