Simona Halep reaches Prague Open quarterfinals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PRAGUE — Top-seeded Simona Halep came from a set down to defeat Barbora Krejcikova 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 and reach the quarterfinals of the Prague Open.

Down 2-0 in the final set, Halep replied by winning six consecutive games, converting her first match point when the 118th-ranked Krejcikova double-faulted.

“She played great and it was really tough to find my rhythm,” Halep said. “I just stayed focused for every ball I played.”

The second-ranked Halep needed six set points in the second set to level the match, having lost her serve six times up to that point. She double-faulted 10 times in the match.

“My serve is not great at this point but I keep working on it,” Halep said. “Hopefully, it’s going to get better day by day.”

Halep took a medical timeout after the second set for her right shoulder and needed more treatment in the final set.

“Then, I could serve a little bit stronger, so I needed that and I’m happy that it worked,” she said.

Halep next faces lucky loser Magdalena Frech after the 174th-ranked Pole defeated Arantxa Rus 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 to make her first career quarterfinal.

Wild-card entry Eugenie Bouchard advanced by overcoming Tamara Zidansek 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-2 to reach her second quarterfinal this year. The former fifth-ranked Canadian wasted a 4-1 lead in the second set before prevailing in the decider after almost three hours to set up a quarterfinal against third-seeded Elise Mertens.

Sara Sorribes Tormo eased past Laura Siegemund 6-2, 6-3 to play either Irina-Camelia Begu or Leonie Kung in the quarterfinals.

The Prague Open is the second European tournament since the WTA restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic, with strict health protocols in place.