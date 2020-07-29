Women’s tennis tournament in Tokyo canceled

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A women’s professional tennis tournament that was supposed to be played in Tokyo in November has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the latest event scratched from the sport’s calendar.

The Toray Pan Pacific Open already had been postponed from September because of the COVID-19 outbreak that has put the WTA and ATP tours on hold since March.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka won that title last year.

Tuesday’s announcement follows news last week that 11 men’s and women’s tournaments planned for later this year in China were scrapped.

That included the WTA Finals.

As of now, women’s tennis is scheduled to resume next week in Palermo, Italy.