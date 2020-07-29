Premier Lacrosse League tournament 2020: Start times, TV info, stream

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier Lacrosse League returned Saturday with a new, two-week, 20-game, quarantined tournament called the Championship Series. The Premier Lacrosse League tournament will be held in Herriman, Utah at Zions Bank Stadium, without fans from July 25-August 9.

A contrast from 2019—the league’s inaugural season—which had a 14-week tournament from June-September. Another difference from last season is that the league now has seven teams instead of six. The PLL announced the new team’s official name, the Waterdogs, on New Year’s Day.

What is the format of the Premier Lacrosse League tournament?

There will be a round of group play from July 25- August 2, where each of the league’s seven teams will play four games for seeding. An elimination round will take place from August 4-9 to determine the winner.

How can I watch?

All games will be available on NBC Sports Gold (click here for more info). In addition, NBCSN will air 10 games, while NBC will air four games, including the championship on Aug. 9.

How can I read more about each team?

Premier Lacrosse League’s website has full previews for games, player bios and much more.

What safety measures will be in place for the tournament?

Players, coaches, and staff members will self-quarantine two weeks before traveling to site where they will be tested and monitored regularly for symptoms. In addition, each club will have its own designated locker room and meeting room. Face masks must be worn at all times with the exception of training/game play, meals, and select team activities.

Get more info on the games that have happened by clicking here.

Watch highlights of the games here.

Full Premier Lacrosse League tournament schedule by day (all times ET):

Thursday July 30

Atlas vs Whipsnakes

Time: 7 PM

Network: NBCSN

Archers vs Chrome

Time: 9:30 PM

Network: NBC Sports Gold

Friday, July 31

Chaos vs Whipsnakes

Time: 7 PM

Network: NBCSN

Chrome vs Waterdogs

Time: 9:30 PM

Network: NBC Sports Gold

Saturday, Aug 1

Redwoods vs Atlas

Time: 1 PM

Network: NBC

Waterdogs vs Chaos

Time: 3:30 PM

Network: NBC Sports Gold

Sunday, Aug 2

Whipsnakes vs Archers

Time: Noon

Network: NBCSN

Tuesday, Aug 4

Elimination Round, Game 1

Time: TBD

Network: NBC Sports Gold

Elimination Round, Game 2

Time: TBD

Network: NBC Sports Gold

Elimination Round, Game 3

Time: 10:30 PM

Network: NBCSN

Thursday, Aug 6

Semifinal 1

Time: TBD

Network: NBC Sports Gold

Time: 10:30 PM Semifinal 2

Network: NBCSN

Sunday, Aug 9

Championship Game

Time: 12:30 PM

Network: NBC

Group Play Schedule by Team:

Archers

Atlas – 7/27, 9:30 ET on NBCSN Waterdogs – 7/28, 7 ET on NBCSN Chrome – 7/30, 9:30 ET on NBC Sports Gold Whipsnakes – 8/2, 12 ET on NBCSN

Atlas

Waterdogs – 7/26, 4 ET on NBC Archers – 7/27, 9:30 ET on NBCSN Whipsnakes – 7/30, 7 ET on NBCSN Redwoods – 8/1, 1 ET on NBC

Chaos

Chrome – 7/25, 7:30 ET on NBCSN Redwoods – 7/27, 7 ET on NBCSN Whipsnakes – 7/31, 7 ET on NBCSN Waterdogs – 8/1, 3:30 ET on NBC Sports Gold

Chrome

Chaos – 7/25, 7:30 ET on NBCSN Redwoods – 7/28, 9:30 ET on NBCSN Archers – 7/30, 9:30 ET on NBC Sports Gold Waterdogs – 7/31, 9:30 ET on NBC Sports Gold

Redwoods

Whipsnakes – 7/25, 4 ET on NBC Chaos – 7/27, 7 ET on NBCSN Chrome – 7/28, 9:30 ET on NBCSN Atlas – 8/1, 1 ET on NBC

Waterdogs

Atlas – 7/26, 4 ET on NBC Archers – 7/28, 7 ET on NBCSN Chrome – 7/31, 9:30 ET on NBC Sports Gold Chaos – 8/1, 3:30 ET on NBC Sports Gold

Whipsnakes