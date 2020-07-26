Premier Lacrosse League tournament 2020: Start times, TV info, stream

The Premier Lacrosse League returned Saturday with a new, two-week, 20-game, quarantined tournament called the Championship Series. The Premier Lacrosse League tournament will be held in Herriman, Utah at Zions Bank Stadium, without fans from July 25-August 9.
A contrast from 2019—the league’s inaugural season—which had a 14-week tournament from June-September. Another difference from last season is that the league now has seven teams instead of six. The PLL announced the new team’s official name, the Waterdogs, on New Year’s Day.
What is the format of the Premier Lacrosse League tournament?
There will be a round of group play from July 25- August 2, where each of the league’s seven teams will play four games for seeding. An elimination round will take place from August 4-9 to determine the winner.
How can I watch?
All games will be available on NBC Sports Gold (click here for more info). In addition, NBCSN will air 10 games, while NBC will air four games, including the championship on Aug. 9.
How can I read more about each team?
Premier Lacrosse League’s website has full previews for games, player bios and much more.
What safety measures will be in place for the tournament?
Players, coaches, and staff members will self-quarantine two weeks before traveling to site where they will be tested and monitored regularly for symptoms. In addition, each club will have its own designated locker room and meeting room. Face masks must be worn at all times with the exception of training/game play, meals, and select team activities.
Full Premier Lacrosse League tournament schedule by day (all times ET):
Monday, July 27
Chaos vs Redwoods
Time: 7 PM
Network: NBCSN
Archers vs Atlas
Time: 9:30 PM
Network: NBCSN
Tuesday, July 28
Waterdogs vs Archers
Time: 7 PM
Network: NBCSN
Redwoods vs Chrome
Time: 9:30 PM
Network: NBCSN
Thursday July 30
Atlas vs Whipsnakes
Time: 7 PM
Network: NBCSN
Archers vs Chrome
Time: 9:30 PM
Network: NBC Sports Gold
Friday, July 31
Chaos vs Whipsnakes
Time: 7 PM
Network: NBCSN
Chrome vs Waterdogs
Time: 9:30 PM
Network: NBC Sports Gold
Saturday, Aug 1
Redwoods vs Atlas
Time: 1 PM
Network: NBC
Waterdogs vs Chaos
Time: 3:30 PM
Network: NBC Sports Gold
Sunday, Aug 2
Whipsnakes vs Archers
Time: Noon
Network: NBCSN
Tuesday, Aug 4
Elimination Round, Game 1
Time: TBD
Network: NBC Sports Gold
Elimination Round, Game 2
Time: TBD
Network: NBC Sports Gold
Elimination Round, Game 3
Time: 10:30 PM
Network: NBCSN
Thursday, Aug 6
Semifinal 1
Time: TBD
Network: NBC Sports Gold
Time: 10:30 PM Semifinal 2
Network: NBCSN
Sunday, Aug 9
Championship Game
Time: 12:30 PM
Network: NBC
Group Play Schedule by Team:
Archers
- Atlas – 7/27, 9:30 ET on NBCSN
- Waterdogs – 7/28, 7 ET on NBCSN
- Chrome – 7/30, 9:30 ET on NBC Sports Gold
- Whipsnakes – 8/2, 12 ET on NBCSN
Atlas
- Waterdogs – 7/26, 4 ET on NBC
- Archers – 7/27, 9:30 ET on NBCSN
- Whipsnakes – 7/30, 7 ET on NBCSN
- Redwoods – 8/1, 1 ET on NBC
Chaos
- Chrome – 7/25, 7:30 ET on NBCSN
- Redwoods – 7/27, 7 ET on NBCSN
- Whipsnakes – 7/31, 7 ET on NBCSN
- Waterdogs – 8/1, 3:30 ET on NBC Sports Gold
Chrome
- Chaos – 7/25, 7:30 ET on NBCSN
- Redwoods – 7/28, 9:30 ET on NBCSN
- Archers – 7/30, 9:30 ET on NBC Sports Gold
- Waterdogs – 7/31, 9:30 ET on NBC Sports Gold
Redwoods
- Whipsnakes – 7/25, 4 ET on NBC
- Chaos – 7/27, 7 ET on NBCSN
- Chrome – 7/28, 9:30 ET on NBCSN
- Atlas – 8/1, 1 ET on NBC
Waterdogs
- Atlas – 7/26, 4 ET on NBC
- Archers – 7/28, 7 ET on NBCSN
- Chrome – 7/31, 9:30 ET on NBC Sports Gold
- Chaos – 8/1, 3:30 ET on NBC Sports Gold
Whipsnakes
- Redwoods – 7/25, 4 ET on NBC
- Atlas – 7/30, 7 ET on NBCSN
- Chaos – 7/31, 7 ET on NBCSN
- Archers – 8/2, 12 ET on NBCSN