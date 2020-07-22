British cycling team changes name again for Tour de France

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONDON — The cycling team known as Sky when winning six Tour de France titles from 2012-18 got its second name change in 15 months.

Sky became Team Ineos before Egan Bernal’s victory in the 2019 race. Bernal followed Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas as winners for the Britain-based team.

The team said in a statement it will be known as Ineos Grenadiers when the delayed Tour opens August 29.

The name promotes a brand of SUV designed by its billionaire owner Jim Ratcliffe which the team said will launch in 2021.

Cycling news sites in Italy reported the team’s colors will change from mostly black to blue.