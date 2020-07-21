Premier Lacrosse League tournament 2020: Start times, TV info, stream

The Premier Lacrosse League returns on Saturday, July 25 with a new, two-week, 20-game, quarantined tournament called the Championship Series. The Premier Lacrosse League tournament will be held in Herriman, Utah at Zions Bank Stadium, without fans from July 25-August 9.

A contrast from 2019—the league’s inaugural season—which had a 14-week tournament from June-September. Another difference from last season is that the league now has seven teams instead of six. The PLL announced the new team’s official name, the Waterdogs, on New Year’s Day.

What is the format of the Premier Lacrosse League tournament?

There will be a round of group play from July 25- August 2, where each of the league’s seven teams will play four games for seeding. An elimination round will take place from August 4-9 to determine the winner.

How can I watch?

All games will be available on NBC Sports Gold (click here for more info). In addition, NBCSN will air 10 games, while NBC will air four games, including the championship on Aug. 9.

How can I read more about each team?

Premier Lacrosse League’s website has full previews for games, player bios and much more.

What safety measures will be in place for the tournament?

Players, coaches, and staff members will self-quarantine two weeks before traveling to site where they will be tested and monitored regularly for symptoms. In addition, each club will have its own designated locker room and meeting room. Face masks must be worn at all times with the exception of training/game play, meals, and select team activities.

Full Premier Lacrosse League tournament schedule by day (all times ET):

Saturday, July 25

Redwoods vs Whipsnakes

Time: 4 PM

Network: NBC

Chrome vs Chaos

Time: 7:30 PM

Network: NBCSN

Sunday, July 26

Atlas vs Waterdogs

Time: 4 PM

Network: NBC

Monday, July 27

Chaos vs Redwoods

Time: 7 PM

Network: NBCSN

Archers vs Atlas

Time: 9:30 PM

Network: NBCSN

Tuesday, July 28

Waterdogs vs Archers

Time: 7 PM

Network: NBCSN

Redwoods vs Chrome

Time: 9:30 PM

Network: NBCSN

Thursday July 30

Atlas vs Whipsnakes

Time: 7 PM

Network: NBCSN

Archers vs Chrome

Time: 9:30 PM

Network: NBC Sports Gold

Friday, July 31

Chaos vs Whipsnakes

Time: 7 PM

Network: NBCSN

Chrome vs Waterdogs

Time: 9:30 PM

Network: NBC Sports Gold

Saturday, Aug 1

Redwoods vs Atlas

Time: 1 PM

Network: NBC

Waterdogs vs Chaos

Time: 3:30 PM

Network: NBC Sports Gold

Sunday, Aug 2

Whipsnakes vs Archers

Time: Noon

Network: NBCSN

Tuesday, Aug 4

Elimination Round, Game 1

Time: TBD

Network: NBC Sports Gold

Elimination Round, Game 2

Time: TBD

Network: NBC Sports Gold

Elimination Round, Game 3

Time: 10:30 PM

Network: NBCSN

Thursday, Aug 6

Semifinal 1

Time: TBD

Network: NBC Sports Gold

Time: 10:30 PM Semifinal 2

Network: NBCSN

Sunday, Aug 9

Championship Game

Time: 12:30 PM

Network: NBC

Group Play Schedule by Team:

Archers

Atlas – 7/27, 9:30 ET on NBCSN Waterdogs – 7/28, 7 ET on NBCSN Chrome – 7/30, 9:30 ET on NBC Sports Gold Whipsnakes – 8/2, 12 ET on NBCSN

Atlas

Waterdogs – 7/26, 4 ET on NBC Archers – 7/27, 9:30 ET on NBCSN Whipsnakes – 7/30, 7 ET on NBCSN Redwoods – 8/1, 1 ET on NBC

Chaos

Chrome – 7/25, 7:30 ET on NBCSN Redwoods – 7/27, 7 ET on NBCSN Whipsnakes – 7/31, 7 ET on NBCSN Waterdogs – 8/1, 3:30 ET on NBC Sports Gold

Chrome

Chaos – 7/25, 7:30 ET on NBCSN Redwoods – 7/28, 9:30 ET on NBCSN Archers – 7/30, 9:30 ET on NBC Sports Gold Waterdogs – 7/31, 9:30 ET on NBC Sports Gold

Redwoods

Whipsnakes – 7/25, 4 ET on NBC Chaos – 7/27, 7 ET on NBCSN Chrome – 7/28, 9:30 ET on NBCSN Atlas – 8/1, 1 ET on NBC

Waterdogs

Atlas – 7/26, 4 ET on NBC Archers – 7/28, 7 ET on NBCSN Chrome – 7/31, 9:30 ET on NBC Sports Gold Chaos – 8/1, 3:30 ET on NBC Sports Gold

Whipsnakes