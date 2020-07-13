Adjust your September plans. The 2020 U.S. Open is coming to NBC Sports.

The USGA announced Monday that it is moving the U.S. Open and its media rights to NBC Universal starting in August. It ends a deal with FOX Sports, which had held the rights since 2015. The 2020 U.S. Open was previously delayed from its original June date due to COVID-19 delays.

Now, the deal gives NBC and Golf Channel rights to the U.S. Open and British Open, the Players Championship, three World three World Golf Championships, the Ryder Cup, the Presidents Cup. It also will have the FedEx Cup playoffs every other year when the new media rights deal with the PGA Tour begins.

NBC and Golf Channel also will have all the majors on the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions.

“We are thrilled to acquire the remainder of Fox Sports’ USGA agreement, and will carry the designated USGA events, including the U.S. Open, through 2026,” said Pete Bevacqua, president of NBC Sports Group. ”Adding these prestigious USGA events to our already incredibly deep golf business, led by our long-term PGA Tour partnership, as well as The Open Championship and the Ryder Cup, positions us as absolute leaders in the golf space. This deal is advantageous for all parties, including NBC Sports, Golf Channel, Peacock and the USGA, but also FOX Sports, and we thank them for working with us to complete this transaction. It further solidifies our platforms as the destination for golf viewers and enthusiasts, with NBC, Golf Channel, GOLFNow and GOLFPASS.”

The 2020 U.S. Open schedule

Thursday, Sept. 17: 2-5 pm ET on NBC

Friday, Sept. 18: 4-7 pm ET on NBC

Saturday Sept. 19: 11 am – 7:30 pm ET on NBC

Sunday, Sept. 20: Noon – 6 pm ET on NBC

NBC had previously broadcast the U.S. Open from 1995 to 2014.

“Partnering with NBCUniversal, including Golf Channel, gives us an unparalleled opportunity to connect and engage with the core golf audience more directly and routinely, and as a nonprofit, to continue to have a significant and lasting impact on the game,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “In addition to moving our media rights to NBCUniversal, we are also excited by the opportunities that will come from extensive coverage on NBC’s Peacock platform.”

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.